Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Trading Down 4.6%

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $65.70 and last traded at $65.70. Approximately 1,315 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.88.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HPGLY shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.71.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for dry and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; API Developer portal for directly connected with internal systems: operates portal that manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface; and provides e-mail and security information services.

