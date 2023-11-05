Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Given New $12.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.50 to $12.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HAYW. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Hayward from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hayward from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.57.

Get Hayward alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HAYW

Hayward Stock Performance

NYSE HAYW opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. Hayward has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $15.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Hayward had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $283.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hayward will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Fernando Blasco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,857 shares in the company, valued at $215,426.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,250 shares of company stock worth $420,108. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hayward

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hayward by 56.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Hayward during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Hayward by 918.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Hayward by 44.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Hayward by 174.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter.

About Hayward

(Get Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.