HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,888 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTIP. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 532.5% in the 1st quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,280,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,727 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,261,000. Efficient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,222,000. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,212,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 782.7% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 668,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,954,000 after acquiring an additional 592,519 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $47.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.35. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $48.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3419 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

