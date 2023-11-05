HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $414,000 Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,809 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Corteva by 93,588.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,505,438,000 after acquiring an additional 322,612,318 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,490,000 after buying an additional 208,948 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,950,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,287,000 after buying an additional 3,438,104 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,644,000 after buying an additional 746,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 110,628.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,652,000 after buying an additional 7,897,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corteva news, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.16.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $50.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $68.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.20.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 49.61%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

