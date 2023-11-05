HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 130.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 32,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 18,373 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.9% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $233.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.01 and its 200 day moving average is $238.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.87 and a 52-week high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

