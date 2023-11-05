HC Wainwright Cuts Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Price Target to $2.70

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $2.80 to $2.70 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ur-Energy’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ur-Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $1.90 to $2.40 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ur-Energy from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ur-Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2.38.

Ur-Energy Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:URG opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $420.23 million, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.28. Ur-Energy has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $1.68.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Ur-Energy will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ur-Energy

In related news, COO Steven M. Hatten sold 58,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $95,705.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 303,977 shares in the company, valued at $498,522.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ur-Energy news, Director Kathy E. Walker sold 69,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $78,111.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 259,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,829.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven M. Hatten sold 58,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $95,705.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 303,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,522.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 491,082 shares of company stock worth $631,525. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ur-Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 413.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19,276 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the second quarter worth $30,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 14,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Articles

