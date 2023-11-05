HC Wainwright Raises Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Price Target to $11.00

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

ARDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Ardelyx from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.58.

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $933.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 5.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90. Ardelyx has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $5.13.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,419 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $40,537.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 876,236 shares in the company, valued at $3,110,637.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,310 shares of company stock worth $104,137. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 2,227.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,203,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,823,000 after buying an additional 14,549,803 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ardelyx by 278.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,030,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325,699 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the second quarter valued at $2,950,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 597.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,137,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,000 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the second quarter valued at $8,315,000. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

