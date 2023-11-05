Head-To-Head Contrast: Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) and The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR)

Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Free Report) and The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Symbolic Logic has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Glimpse Group has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Symbolic Logic and The Glimpse Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Symbolic Logic 0 0 0 0 N/A The Glimpse Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

The Glimpse Group has a consensus price target of $7.94, indicating a potential upside of 561.25%. Given The Glimpse Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Glimpse Group is more favorable than Symbolic Logic.

This table compares Symbolic Logic and The Glimpse Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Symbolic Logic $26.35 million 0.34 $17.44 million N/A N/A The Glimpse Group $13.48 million 1.48 -$28.56 million ($2.08) -0.58

Symbolic Logic has higher revenue and earnings than The Glimpse Group.

Profitability

This table compares Symbolic Logic and The Glimpse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Symbolic Logic N/A N/A N/A The Glimpse Group -211.87% -117.08% -73.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.0% of The Glimpse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Symbolic Logic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of The Glimpse Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Glimpse Group beats Symbolic Logic on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Symbolic Logic

Symbolic Logic, Inc., a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects. The company was formerly known as Evolving Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Symbolic Logic, Inc. in April 2022. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About The Glimpse Group

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training. The company also provides Glimpse Turkey for developing and creating 3D models for QReal; XR Terra that provides immersive technologies for teaching courses and training; Sector 5 Digital for corporate immersive experiences and events; PulpoAR, an AR try-on technology that targets the beauty and cosmetics industry; and Brightline Interactive, which offers immersive and interactive experiences, training scenarios, and simulations for government and commercial customers. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

