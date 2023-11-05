Head-To-Head Review: Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) and SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA)

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) and SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Trinity Capital has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunCar Technology Group has a beta of -0.21, meaning that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Trinity Capital and SunCar Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Capital 32.82% 17.46% 7.54% SunCar Technology Group N/A -38.40% 3.68%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Capital 0 3 5 0 2.63 SunCar Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Trinity Capital and SunCar Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Trinity Capital presently has a consensus target price of $16.31, indicating a potential upside of 11.81%. Given Trinity Capital’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Trinity Capital is more favorable than SunCar Technology Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trinity Capital and SunCar Technology Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Capital $145.50 million 3.69 -$30.38 million $1.47 9.93 SunCar Technology Group N/A N/A -$290,000.00 ($0.18) -33.44

SunCar Technology Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Trinity Capital. SunCar Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trinity Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.3% of Trinity Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of SunCar Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Trinity Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of SunCar Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Trinity Capital beats SunCar Technology Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc. is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc. was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

About SunCar Technology Group

SunCar Technology Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business. The company offers customized after-sale services to banking, insurance companies, and other customer types; and auto mobile insurance comprising statutory automobile liability insurance and commercial automobile insurance. In addition, it provides auto insurance SaaS products and other technical services. The company is based in Shanghai, China.

