Heritage Commerce Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th.

Heritage Commerce has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years. Heritage Commerce has a payout ratio of 51.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Heritage Commerce to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.7%.

Heritage Commerce Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $8.78 on Friday. Heritage Commerce has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The company has a market capitalization of $536.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Commerce

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 5.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 501,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 25,197 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 364,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 87,113 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 15,721 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 17,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 199.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 25,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

HTBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens cut shares of Heritage Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

