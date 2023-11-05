Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.50 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $45.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.29.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $45.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.23. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $47.98.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.22 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the third quarter worth $325,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the third quarter valued at $232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the third quarter worth about $538,000. jvl associates llc bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the third quarter worth about $907,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the second quarter worth about $850,000. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

