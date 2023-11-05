HP (NYSE:HPQ) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America raised HP from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.55.

Get HP alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HPQ

HP Price Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. HP has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.70.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. HP had a negative return on equity of 113.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HP will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares in the company, valued at $668,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,901. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,457,179 shares of company stock valued at $388,231,371 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 83.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in shares of HP by 84.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.