H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on H&R Block from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

HRB opened at $42.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.98. H&R Block has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $44.83.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.17. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 263.99% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that H&R Block will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.85%.

In other H&R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $316,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,028.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other H&R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $316,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,028.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,465,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,150 shares in the company, valued at $30,861,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

