Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,728 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.16% of Hub Group worth $31,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 57.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 37.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUBG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hub Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.86.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $71.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.97. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $104.67.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.42%. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

