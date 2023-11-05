Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Humana by 102,197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,920,592,000 after buying an additional 13,228,377 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $690,516,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 723.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,438,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,404,000 after buying an additional 1,263,821 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth about $421,332,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 393.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 698,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,987,000 after purchasing an additional 557,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.42.

Humana Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $477.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.47. The company has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $423.29 and a 12-month high of $570.47.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.68%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

