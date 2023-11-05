Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Lowered to C$93.00 at TD Securities

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$95.00 to C$93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IMO. Desjardins boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. CIBC boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group set a C$80.00 price target on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$84.13.

Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$78.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34. The company has a market cap of C$43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.88. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$60.19 and a 12 month high of C$85.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$80.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$71.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

