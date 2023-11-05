Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF – Get Free Report) rose 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.40. Approximately 302 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane to €12.50 ($13.30) in a report on Friday, July 28th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane
Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Price Performance
Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Company Profile
Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the electronic communications infrastructure sector in Italy. It provides infrastructures for developing wireless networks; pylons for antennas, cables, and dishes; spaces for equipment; and technological systems for power supply and air conditioning systems for developing wireless networks, sensors, IoT, and VDS.
Featured Stories
