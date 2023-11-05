Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF – Get Free Report) rose 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.40. Approximately 302 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane to €12.50 ($13.30) in a report on Friday, July 28th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average is $12.33.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the electronic communications infrastructure sector in Italy. It provides infrastructures for developing wireless networks; pylons for antennas, cables, and dishes; spaces for equipment; and technological systems for power supply and air conditioning systems for developing wireless networks, sensors, IoT, and VDS.

