Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Ingles Markets makes up 0.6% of Royce & Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $57,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 14.3% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 65,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at $477,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 199.2% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 11.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 5.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingles Markets

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 25,298 shares of company stock worth $1,918,156 in the last ninety days. 31.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingles Markets Price Performance

Shares of IMKTA stock opened at $82.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $73.38 and a twelve month high of $102.99.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

Get Our Latest Report on IMKTA

About Ingles Markets

(Free Report)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.