Insider Buying: Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Director Buys $40,120.00 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2023

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:BGet Free Report) Director Neal J. Keating acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.06 per share, with a total value of $40,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,370.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

B stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average of $37.95. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.79 and a 12-month high of $47.36.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of B. Palisade Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 746,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,071,000 after purchasing an additional 28,860 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,760,000 after purchasing an additional 30,607 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 43.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 18,493 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at $8,687,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on B. StockNews.com lowered Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on B

About Barnes Group

(Get Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Barnes Group (NYSE:B)

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.