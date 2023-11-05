Insider Buying: Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Director Buys $40,120.00 in Stock

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) Director Neal J. Keating acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.06 per share, with a total value of $40,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,370.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Barnes Group Stock Performance
B stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average of $37.95. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.79 and a 12-month high of $47.36.
Barnes Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.17%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes Group
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on B. StockNews.com lowered Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th.
About Barnes Group
Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.
