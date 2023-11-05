Insider Buying: Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Director Buys $40,120.00 in Stock

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) Director Neal J. Keating acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.06 per share, with a total value of $40,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,370.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

B stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average of $37.95. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.79 and a 12-month high of $47.36.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of B. Palisade Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 746,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,071,000 after purchasing an additional 28,860 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,760,000 after purchasing an additional 30,607 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 43.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 18,493 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at $8,687,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on B. StockNews.com lowered Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

