Insider Buying: ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Major Shareholder Acquires 518 Shares of Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 518 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $17,725.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,813,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,042,981.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,764 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.08 per share, with a total value of $503,157.12.
- On Friday, October 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 44,184 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.40 per share, with a total value of $1,519,929.60.
- On Wednesday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,113 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.03 per share, with a total value of $494,378.39.
- On Monday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 30,772 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.68 per share, with a total value of $1,067,172.96.
- On Thursday, August 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,975 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $183,726.75.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock opened at $36.67 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $38.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average is $34.78.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile
ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
