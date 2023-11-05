Insider Buying: ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Major Shareholder Acquires 518 Shares of Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 518 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $17,725.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,813,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,042,981.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,764 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.08 per share, with a total value of $503,157.12.

On Friday, October 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 44,184 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.40 per share, with a total value of $1,519,929.60.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,113 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.03 per share, with a total value of $494,378.39.

On Monday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 30,772 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.68 per share, with a total value of $1,067,172.96.

On Thursday, August 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,975 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $183,726.75.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock opened at $36.67 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $38.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average is $34.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 440.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 767 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 71.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

