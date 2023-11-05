Insider Buying: Cyclopharm Limited (ASX:CYC) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cyclopharm Limited (ASX:CYC – Get Free Report) insider David Heaney acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.04 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,400.00 ($12,993.63).

The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13.

Cyclopharm Limited manufacture and sells medical equipment and radiopharmaceuticals in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Technegas and Molecular Imaging segments. The Technegas segment offers diagnostic equipment and consumables used by physicians in the detection of pulmonary embolism.

