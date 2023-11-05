Insider Buying: Cyclopharm Limited (ASX:CYC) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cyclopharm Limited (ASX:CYC – Get Free Report) insider David Heaney acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.04 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,400.00 ($12,993.63).
Cyclopharm Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13.
About Cyclopharm
