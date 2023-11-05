Insider Buying: Envirosuite Limited (ASX:EVS) Insider Acquires A$15,825.07 in Stock

Envirosuite Limited (ASX:EVS – Get Free Report) insider Colby Manwaring acquired 272,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$15,825.07 ($10,079.66).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Envirosuite Limited develops and sells environmental management technology solutions. It offers EVS Industrial, an environmental management software; EVS Water, a water treatment software; EVS Aviation, an airport environmental management software; and EVS IoT, a real-time environmental monitoring device.

