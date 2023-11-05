Insider Buying: Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd (ASX:MNS) Insider Acquires A$127,575.00 in Stock

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd (ASX:MNS – Get Free Report) insider Frank Poullas acquired 2,025,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$127,575.00 ($81,257.96).

Frank Poullas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 24th, Frank Poullas bought 500,000 shares of Magnis Energy Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$42,500.00 ($27,070.06).

Magnis Energy Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,016.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 16.90.

About Magnis Energy Technologies

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd engages in the exploration and development of graphite deposits in the United States, Australia, and Tanzania. It primarily explores for natural flake graphite used in batteries for storing electrical energy. The company holds a 100% interest in the Nachu graphite project located in Ruangwa, south-east Tanzania.

