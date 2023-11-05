Insider Buying: Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Director Purchases $24,987.50 in Stock

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) Director Robert J. Lipstein bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $24,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,148.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average of $22.26.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SBCF shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stephens started coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 39.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11,612.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

