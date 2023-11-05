Insider Selling: Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Director Sells 148 Shares of Stock

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) Director Anne Delsanto sold 148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $12,933.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,446.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 3.9 %

AEIS stock opened at $91.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.12. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.59. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.61 and a twelve month high of $126.38.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $415.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.11 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AEIS shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Energy Industries

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,344,000 after purchasing an additional 40,829 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,178,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $323,432,000 after acquiring an additional 30,881 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,704,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $265,014,000 after acquiring an additional 623,433 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,760,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,560,859 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $173,958,000 after acquiring an additional 11,416 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.