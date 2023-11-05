Insider Selling: Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Director Sells $36,725.02 in Stock

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) Director David P. White sold 2,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $36,725.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,606.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Resources Connection Stock Performance

RGP stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $469.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.74. Resources Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $170.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RGP. TheStreet lowered Resources Connection from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Resources Connection in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Resources Connection from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Resources Connection has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 483.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

