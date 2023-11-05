Insight Advisors LLC PA Acquires New Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN)

Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,980,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $563,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,340,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

GJUN traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $29.99. The company had a trading volume of 49,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,593. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.87. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $30.68.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

