Insight Advisors LLC PA Cuts Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Hershey were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,472,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.99. The company had a trading volume of 978,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,902. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $183.74 and a 52-week high of $276.88.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $285,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at $6,538,913.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $285,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,538,913.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock worth $953,275 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. Argus dropped their price objective on Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TD Cowen lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.71.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

