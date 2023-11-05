Insight Advisors LLC PA Increases Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,957 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Insight Advisors LLC PA owned 0.07% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $5,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 202.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2,393.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period.

Shares of FTSM traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $59.52. 1,567,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,314. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.30 and a 12 month high of $59.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.244 per share. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

