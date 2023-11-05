Insight Advisors LLC PA Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,905,317,000 after acquiring an additional 938,849 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,140,977,000 after buying an additional 92,075 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,595,196,000 after buying an additional 62,507 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after buying an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,207,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,828,545,000 after buying an additional 149,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,216 shares of company stock valued at $21,978,173 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.20.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $7.65 on Friday, reaching $432.36. 3,667,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,600,403. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.09 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The firm has a market cap of $189.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $400.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

