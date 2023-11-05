Insight Advisors LLC PA Lowers Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 27,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 12,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.22. The stock had a trading volume of 21,259,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,070,484. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.59. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $18.38 and a 1 year high of $23.94.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

