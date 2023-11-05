Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 1,507 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 66.4% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in PACCAR by 5,614.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in PACCAR by 72.4% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCAR stock traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.80. 2,463,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.89. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $90.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.06.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 13.79%.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $269,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915 over the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.32.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

