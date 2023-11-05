Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 40 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,797 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Raymond James increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.71.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $4.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $560.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,826,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $557.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $537.34. The stock has a market cap of $248.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $577.30.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.01, for a total transaction of $843,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,365,759.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,765 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,703. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

