Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 416 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,402,583,000 after acquiring an additional 252,827,976 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,843,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,064,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,319 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,754,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,343,000 after purchasing an additional 510,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $123,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,813.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares in the company, valued at $92,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $123,197.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,813.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,417 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,924. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,587,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,685,125. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $158.38. The company has a market capitalization of $353.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.96.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.