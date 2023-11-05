Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 558 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $971,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,702,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,192. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.16 and a twelve month high of $77.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.13 and a 200 day moving average of $75.59.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

