Insight Advisors LLC PA Trims Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,003 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Walmart by 93,272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after buying an additional 820,124,410 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,104,994 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,691,763,000 after buying an additional 249,501 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Walmart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $2,598,736,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.61.

Walmart Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,746,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,335,461. The company has a market capitalization of $443.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $166.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.87.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,066,701 over the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

