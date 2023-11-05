Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.40-9.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSIT. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NSIT

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $147.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $92.41 and a 1-year high of $162.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.34 and its 200-day moving average is $142.43.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 2.84%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insight Enterprises

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 3,735.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 5,213.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter.

About Insight Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.