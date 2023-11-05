Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Insperity from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get Insperity alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Insperity

Insperity Trading Up 0.9 %

Insperity Announces Dividend

Shares of NSP stock opened at $108.55 on Wednesday. Insperity has a 52-week low of $93.56 and a 52-week high of $131.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 46.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insperity

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 17,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $1,798,581.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,650 shares in the company, valued at $51,895,692.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $147,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,457.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 17,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $1,798,581.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,650 shares in the company, valued at $51,895,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,836 shares of company stock worth $3,866,145 over the last three months. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Insperity

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,676,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,220,000 after buying an additional 102,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Insperity by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,627 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Insperity by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 851,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,351,000 after acquiring an additional 45,317 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,729,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Insperity by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 833,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,305,000 after acquiring an additional 112,604 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Insperity

(Get Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.