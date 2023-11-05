Inter & Co, Inc. (INTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $232.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.11 million. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 0.89%. On average, analysts expect Inter & Co, Inc. to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Inter & Co, Inc. stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 162.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average is $3.42. Inter & Co, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the second quarter worth $349,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 64,794 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 23.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTR. Citigroup raised Inter & Co, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $5.30 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. HSBC boosted their target price on Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Inter & Co, Inc. from $5.00 to $5.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inter & Co, Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.46.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

