International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Truist Financial

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IGT has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on International Game Technology from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.33.

International Game Technology Stock Performance

Shares of IGT stock opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 58.75 and a beta of 2.00. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 2.32%. International Game Technology’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Game Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 166.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 770.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

