International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.06

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.06. International Isotopes shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.
International Isotopes Trading Up 13.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.
About International Isotopes
International Isotopes Inc manufactures and sells nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, cobalt-60 products, and radiopharmaceutical and radiochemical contract manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, and Fluorine Products.
