International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) PT Raised to C$19.00

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IPCO has been the subject of several other reports. ATB Capital dropped their target price on International Petroleum from C$18.50 to C$16.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Petroleum from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on International Petroleum from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

International Petroleum stock opened at C$14.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 2.57. International Petroleum has a 12 month low of C$10.10 and a 12 month high of C$16.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.38.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

