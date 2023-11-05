Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Sold by Red Wave Investments LLC

Red Wave Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,909 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 100,492.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,471,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,299,000 after buying an additional 39,432,249 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,613,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,307,000 after buying an additional 139,841 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,521,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,224,000. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 703,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after acquiring an additional 199,161 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PCY traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $18.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,818. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $17.19 and a twelve month high of $20.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.90.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

