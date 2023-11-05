Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Acquired by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PGX. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 13,636.4% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $20,158,880,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.3% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $12.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.10.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.