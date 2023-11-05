IOTA (MIOTA) Trading 7.9% Higher This Week

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. During the last week, IOTA has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000488 BTC on popular exchanges. IOTA has a total market cap of $511.08 million and approximately $16.83 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000060 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,999,852,696 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

