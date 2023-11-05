Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.40. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $9.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.11.

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 248,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,399.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $55,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 248,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,399.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum bought 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $26,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,067,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,256,864.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $96,000. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

