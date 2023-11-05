IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU) Trading Up 1%

IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.25 and last traded at $38.17. Approximately 1,943 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 22,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.81.

IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $381.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.75.

Get IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $741,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter.

IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The IQ Candriam ESG US Equity ETF (IQSU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Candriam ESG US Equity index. The fund tracks a proprietary index of large-cap US stocks selected by ESG criteria and weighted by market capitalization. IQSU was launched on Dec 17, 2019 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.