iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Position Raised by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 121.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,595 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iQIYI by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in iQIYI by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 80,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iQIYI by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iQIYI by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 123,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iQIYI by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IQ. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of iQIYI from $5.80 to $5.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. OTR Global raised shares of iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.12 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iQIYI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.27.

IQ stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.17. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $7.99.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. iQIYI had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 5.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

