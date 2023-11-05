iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 182.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 168.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

AOR stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.34. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $52.27. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

