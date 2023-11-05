iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 199,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,005 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,118 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

IEFA opened at $65.00 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.62. The company has a market cap of $95.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

